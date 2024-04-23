Russia seeks to destroy Kharkiv ahead of alleged offensive - report

Russian military's recent series of attacks on Kharkiv is "a concerted air and information operation to destroy" the nation's second-largest city, said the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its latest analysis on Tuesday. Most recently,a Russian Kh-59 missile on Monday struck Kharkiv’s 250-meter (820-foot) -high TV tower, breaking it roughly in half and halting transmissions.

According to the ISW analysis, the campaign seeks "to convince Ukrainians to flee, and internally displace millions" ahead of the offensive Russia is believed to commence around June.

"Russia is intensifying strike and information operations against Ukrainians in Kharkiv City to exploit ongoing constraints on Ukrainian air defenses and heightened tensions in Ukraine in the likely relatively brief window before the anticipated arrival of U.S. military assistance to frontline areas," said the think tank on X (formerly Twitter).

As the news of the U.S. Congress passing the foreign aid bill that would provide Ukraine with $61 billion at the time Russian offensive is looming, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated: "Maximum damage must be inflicted on everything that Russia relies on for terror and timely military logistics."

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

He expressed his gratitude to the West's assistance, adding: "Four key priorities are sky protection, modern artillery, long-range capabilities, and the possibility of receiving American assistance packages as soon as possible."