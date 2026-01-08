Russia warns foreign troops in Ukraine would be 'legitimate military targets'

Russia on Thursday issued a sharp warning to Europe over plans to deploy foreign troops to Ukraine after the war, saying any Western military presence would be treated as a hostile act and targeted accordingly.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed the proposal as an aggressive move backed by Ukraine’s European allies, insisting that Moscow’s position remains unchanged. She said any foreign units or infrastructure stationed in Ukraine would fall within the scope of Russia’s military operations.

The warning comes as fighting continues across Ukraine. Overnight drone strikes hit energy facilities in central regions, leaving more than one million people without heating or running water during freezing temperatures.

In southern Ukraine, officials in the Kherson region reported three fatalities following Russian attacks.

European leaders have floated the idea of a multinational force designed to deter renewed Russian aggression following a potential ceasefire. France and the United Kingdom formalized their readiness to contribute troops after a summit in Paris, framing the initiative as a security guarantee for Kyiv.

Germany, however, has taken a more cautious stance. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said such measures would be difficult to implement without Moscow’s approval, highlighting divisions within Europe over the proposal. The United States has so far stayed out of the plan and has not outlined its role.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has meanwhile stressed that Ukraine must retain a large standing army, arguing that long-term security depends on strong domestic military capabilities rather than foreign forces alone.