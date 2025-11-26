Russia and Ukraine say the US-backed peace plan requires further discussion

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s advisor, said to the Russian media on Wednesday morning that the US peace plan for Ukraine had not been discussed in Abu Dhabi, as several of its points still require "serious analysis."

He added that Russia has not yet officially received the US peace plan for Ukraine, but that an unofficial paper exists.

"Russia views some aspects of the US peace plan positively, but many require discussion," the advisor said, adding that "the Europeans are unnecessarily interfering in the peace settlement," and "Russia has unofficially received several versions of the US peace plan, which can even be confusing."

"Russia and the US are in contact regarding the peace plan, but there have been no serious discussions at the table," the Russian advisor said to the media.

Meanwhile, the US has put pressure on Ukraine, warning it could limit its military assistance if Ukraine did not sign the agreement.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said they supported the altered peace deal but stressed that the issues of territorial concessions are especially problematic and need to be fixed at a potential meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump.

A senior Ukrainian source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told CNN, in a report published on Wednesday, that there are still significant gaps between what the Trump administration is asking of Ukraine and what it is prepared to accept. According to the report, there are still at least three crucial points where significant disagreements remain.

Firstly, the issue of whether Ukraine would surrender key territories in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, annexed but not yet conquered by Russia, seen as vital for Ukrainian security.

The second point is the controversial US proposal for Ukraine to limit the size of its military to 600,000 – a figure included in the 28-point plan. The Ukrainian source told CNN that a new, higher number has been spoken about, but that Kyiv still wanted further changes before it would be prepared to agree to such limitations on its military.

Finally, on the issue of Ukraine renouncing its ambition to become a member of NATO, the source told CNN that this demand remains unacceptable. The source told CNN that the concession would set a "bad precedent," and would give Russia a veto over the Western military alliance of "which it is not even a member."