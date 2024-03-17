Russian election sees Putin poised to tighten grip amid symbolic protest

Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to tighten his grip on power on Sunday in a Russian election where he runs virtually unopposed, and which is widely predicted to see another landslide victory for the Kremlin strongman.

Yet amid what is regarded by Western observers as another routine coronation, thousands of opposition activists staged a symbolic protest at polling stations.

Supporters of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Russians to come out at a “Noon against Putin” protest to voice their dissent against the leader they cast as a corrupt autocrat, in a workaround of Russia's highly restrictive laws on public assembly.

This is the first Russia election held since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's decades-long clampdown on opposition — with Navalny's death last month in an Arctic prison colony bringing the process to its grim conclusion — left only three token rivals from Kremlin-friendly parties on the ballot: Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov of the New People party, and Communist lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov.

Opposition activists called on voters to void their ballots by scrawling anti-Putin messages.

At least 74 people were arrested on Sunday across Russia, according to a monitor that tracks crackdowns on dissent.

Similar protests were held outside Russian consulates abroad, including in Tel Aviv.