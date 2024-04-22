Russian FM says West's balancing on brink of nuclear powers conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said that the support of the United States, Britain and France for Ukraine raise the risk of a direct confrontation between the world's nuclear powers, reported state-controlled outlet TASS.

“Today, the United States and its NATO allies are still obsessed with the idea of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia and are ready to continue to contain our country to the 'last Ukrainian.'"

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

"The West is dangerously balancing on the brink of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” stressed Lavrov. He added that the West is promoting "blatantly cheating schemes" to achieve superiority through new restrictions on its opponents' nuclear arsenals.

Lavrov accused the West of destabilizing the world and aiming to form military blocks.

AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

"Of particular concern is the fact that it is the 'troika' of Western nuclear states that are among the key sponsors of the criminal Kyiv regime, the main initiators of various provocative steps. We see serious strategic risks in this, leading to an increase in the level of nuclear danger," highlighted Lavrov.

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

The statement comes after long-awaited bill on the U.S. foreign aid. The package primarily focuses on Ukraine with the hope $60 billion would allow Kyiv to resist Moscow's offensive allegedly scheduled in May-June.