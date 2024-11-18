At least 10 people were killed and 52 wounded in Russia's ballistic missile strike at a residential building in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, late on Sunday. According to the authorities, among those killed were two children: a boy, 9, and a girl, 14.

The tragedy occurred at around 9:30 p.m. local time. During a following attack in Sumy early on Monday, the Russian Army struck the local energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the city without power. Approximately 400 people have been evacuated.

The strike was a part of the biggest attack Ukraine has seen in months. The Ukrainian authorities reported 210 missiles and drones launched at different regions of the country.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X: "This evening, a Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building. There are confirmed fatalities, including children. Many people are wounded. Emergency services are on the scene, doing everything to save lives. But what is still missing - and desperately needed - is the principled reaction of the world to this evil."

Zelenskyy urged the participants of the G20 summit held this week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, "not to turn a blind eye to Russia’s continued terror" as the war approaches the 1,000-day mark.