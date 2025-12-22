Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow car bomb explosion

A senior Russian army officer was killed Monday morning when a car bomb exploded in Moscow, according to Russian media reports. The officer, identified as Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, 56, was on his way to work when his Kia Sorento detonated in the Yasenevo district of the Russian capital.

Sarvarov headed the operational training department of Russia’s armed forces under President Vladimir Putin. Authorities have not immediately commented on who was behind the explosion or whether it was targeted, as investigations into the blast continue.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.