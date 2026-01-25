Talks between Russia, Ukraine in Abu Dhabi end with no agreement

The second day of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia ended Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, without an agreement but with future dialogue not ruled out.

Between the two sessions, overnight Russian airstrikes knocked out power for over a million Ukrainians during freezing January weather.

"The central focus of the discussions was the possible parameters for ending the war," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X after the meeting.

"As a result of the meetings held over these days, all sides agreed to report back in their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and to coordinate further steps with their leaders," he said.

An official with the Ukrainian delegation confirmed that the discussions had concluded, adding that further meetings could take place as soon as next week.

A UAE government spokesperson confirmed there was face-to-face engagement between Ukraine and Russia, a rare occurrence in the almost four-year-old war triggered by Russia's invasion of its neighbor in 2022.

The bombardment of Ukraine's capital Kyiv and its second city Kharkiv by a barrage of drones and missiles prompted Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to accuse Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of acting "cynically."