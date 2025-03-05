"Time to make things right": Clash with Trump was "regrettable," says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday his stunning clash with American counterpart Donald Trump last week was "regrettable," and that he was prepared to work under the U.S. president's leadership as it was "time to make things right."

The statement came after Washington paused military aid to Kyiv, days after Zelensky's talks with Trump and his deputy JD Vance very publicly descended into acrimony.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right," Zelenskiy posted on X.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he said.