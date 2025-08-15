Trump and Putin shake hands aa Alaska summit kicks off

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump greeted Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an air base in Alaska on Friday, kicking off a summit that could reshape the war in Ukraine and relations between Moscow and Washington.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters aboard Air Force One that Trump won’t be meeting Putin alone, as she had previewed earlier in the week, but instead will be joined the secretary of state and his special envoy.

Russian state media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov will join the Russian leader during his “three-on-three” meeting with Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.