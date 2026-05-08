U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his request for a three-day ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners, adding that such a halt to hostilities could be the “beginning of the end” of the war between them that started in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Trump announced on social media that the ceasefire would run Saturday through Monday. Saturday is Victory Day in Russia, a holiday commemorating its victory in World War II.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.”

The leader added the ceasefire includes a suspension of all kinetic activity and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners by each country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X that “Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be brought home," referring to the implication that Ukraine would not attack Russia's festive parade in Moscow.

"That is why today, within the framework of the negotiating process mediated by the American side, we received Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11.“