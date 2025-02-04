Trump expected to restore 'maximum pressure' on Iran - report

US President Donald Trump is set to sign on Tuesday an memorandum to re-exert "maximum pressure" on Iran, according to a report in Reuters.

Citing a US official, the move is meant to prevent Iran from producing a nuclear weapon by restoring pressure placed on the regime in the first administration of Trump. Since 2018, when Trump left the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran nuclear deal signed by former US president Barack Obama, the Biden administration had relieved many of the significant sanctions on Tehran in the hopes of coming to an understanding.

The memorandum is expected to place economic pressure on Iran such as sanctions and further measures to punish violations of sanctions already existing.

The "snapback" sanctions come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, DC, set to meet with Trump as the first foreign leader he meets in his second term.