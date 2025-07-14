Trump green-lights NATO arms deal route to Ukraine

Recommended -

In a strategic shift that keeps U.S. weapons flowing to Ukraine while sidestepping direct involvement, President Donald Trump has approved a workaround enabling European allies to purchase American arms for transfer to Kyiv.

The move comes as Trump threatens sweeping economic retaliation against Russia unless a peace agreement is reached within 50 days.

The announcement was made during a meeting Monday with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where Trump confirmed his support for the transfer model and delivered a stark warning to Moscow.

“If there’s no deal, we’re hitting them with tariffs — very severe, 100% tariffs,” Trump said, signaling that consequences could extend to countries aiding Russia’s economy. “You can call them secondary tariffs. You know what that means.”

A senior White House official later explained that the president’s comments referred both to tariffs directly targeting Russian trade and to secondary sanctions aimed at nations that continue to import Russian oil or skirt sanctions.

Rather than sending weapons directly to Ukraine, the administration’s plan involves selling them to European NATO members who would then pass them along to Ukrainian forces. U.S. officials say the approach is designed to honor Trump’s campaign pledge to scale down America’s direct involvement in foreign wars — without undermining Kyiv’s battlefield readiness.

The system is expected to include Patriot missile batteries, short-range munitions, artillery shells, and medium-range air-to-air missiles. The first countries lined up to participate include Germany and Norway, with more expected to join as talks progress.

One official involved in the planning said the arrangement reflects a blend of diplomacy and logistics: European allies already possess American systems, making it faster to deploy them to Ukraine than waiting for fresh production or new exports from U.S. soil.

The president has also highlighted the potential financial gains for the U.S. defense sector, noting the value of deals involving complex weapons systems like the $1 billion-per-unit Patriot.