Trump pauses aid to Ukraine amid Zelensky rift

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine following last week's dramatic falling out with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky last week, a White House official said on Monday.

"President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The move comes after Trump shifted U.S. policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Vladimir Putin's regime.