Trump says Russia-Ukraine war should be resolved through settlement, not via ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday said he had agreed with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the best way to end the war between Russia and Ukraine was to go straight to a peace settlement rather than via a ceasefire.

The statement is at variance with the demands of Ukraine and its European allies, yet echoes previous remarks by Putin that Russia is not interested in a temporary truce, and instead is seeking a long-term settlement that takes Moscow’s interests into account.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump posted on Truth social.