Trump tells Zelensky US will coordinate Ukraine's security guarantees

After the meeting at the White House on Monday, where he hosted a large delegation of European leaders, President Donald Trump said the US would help arrange European security guarantees for Ukraine if a ceasefire could be reached with Russia, pausing the meeting to make a phone call to Vladimir Putin.

He also said he would arrange a meeting between Volodomyr Zelensky and Putin, after which he announced he would organize a trilateral meeting between the two presidents and himself.

Trump posted his commitment to helping coordinate the guarantees on social media after the meeting -- which did not include any mention of American military support.

While offering the support of the US, Trump said while the US would be involved in helping Ukraine, the responsibility would remain mainly on European countries.

After the meeting, he wrote on Truth Social, “During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America.”

Zelensky said at the news conference that the discussion of guarantees included plans for Ukraine to purchase $90 billion in American weapons through Europe and for the US to buy drones from Ukraine, but that a formal agreement still had to be made.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Fox News that the leaders would work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine “over the coming days” and mentioned that sending military troops to support Ukraine would be a part of the NATO discussions.

Trump had been under pressure from Ukraine and its European allies to offer security guarantees to Ukraine after he met with Putin last week in Alaska at a summit that ended abruptly, failing to produce an agreement.