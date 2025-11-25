Ukraine agrees to a peace agreement with Russia, US official says

Ukraine has signaled its acceptance of a U.S.-mediated plan to halt Russia’s nearly four-year-long assault, a senior American official told CBS News on Tuesday.

According to the official, Kyiv has “agreed to a peace deal” shaped through the Trump administration’s diplomatic channel, marking the most concrete movement toward a potential ceasefire in months.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s national security adviser, echoed that assessment, saying that negotiators from both sides have reached a “shared understanding” on the outline of a proposal. He emphasized, however, that several elements still require refinement before anything can be considered final.

Umerov suggested that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to Washington before the end of November to lock down the remaining points. CBS News previously reported that U.S. and Ukrainian officials had already been weighing the possibility of such a visit in the coming days.

“The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” the U.S. official reiterated, noting that only “minor details” remain unresolved.

The development emerged as U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi.

His presence in the UAE capital was confirmed to CBS News by multiple U.S. officials and diplomatic sources familiar with the discussions, though they were not authorized to comment publicly. A fifth source also corroborated Driscoll’s involvement.

Russia, which launched the invasion nearly four years ago, has yet to issue any public response regarding what was discussed or tentatively agreed upon during the Abu Dhabi meetings.