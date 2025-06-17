Ukraine: at least 15 dead, over 100 injured in Russian bombardment

Recommended -

Ukraine awoke to devastation early Tuesday after Russia launched a sweeping overnight assault on Kyiv and several other cities, leaving at least 15 people dead — among them an American citizen — and over 100 wounded in what Ukrainian officials say is the deadliest strike on the capital this year.

According to Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko, the capital and its outskirts were hit with an overwhelming barrage of 175 explosive drones, 14 cruise missiles, and two ballistic missiles.

The strikes leveled residential buildings and caused massive fires, with one nine-story apartment block in western Kyiv collapsing entirely while residents slept inside.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the nation on Telegram, confirmed that more than 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched at targets nationwide. Cities including Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Odessa also came under fire. In Odessa, a kindergarten was reduced to rubble, killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring at least 17 others.

Zelensky condemned the Russian assault, stating, “This war continues because Putin is allowed to continue it. When global powers look away, this is the result.”

As daylight broke, search-and-rescue teams combed through debris across the country. Kyiv’s streets were filled with smoke and shattered glass, while families searched for loved ones.

The international community has not yet issued formal statements on the latest wave of attacks. Ukraine, meanwhile, is bracing for further escalation.