Ukraine forces risk collapse ahead of Russian offensive - report

Russia’s missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy system that have recently spiked, the bombardment of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, and advances along the frontline are stoking worries that Kyiv’s military effort is nearing breaking point, said Bloomberg.

The report cited a dire shortage of ammunition and manpower along the 1,200-km front and gaps in air defense, saying Ukraine finds itself at its most fragile moment in over two years of war, according to Bloomberg quoting Western officials with knowledge of the situation.

A collapse of Ukrainian defenses would open the door to the Kremlin's major advance for the first time since the initial stages of the Russia-Ukraine, at least one official told Bloomberg.

"The next few months will amount to Ukraine’s toughest test, with a public growing exhausted of war, especially in the city of Kharkiv in the country’s east, which has been particularly targeted," read the report.

Russian missiles and drones on Thursday destroyed a large electricity plant near Kyiv and hit power facilities in several regions of the country, officials said. On the same day, Russian forces attacked two Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 126 civilians were killed in Ukraine and 478 wounded in the month of March. "This is a 20 per cent increase compared with the previous month," read the agency's report.