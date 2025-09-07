Ukrainian government building set ablaze in record Russian airstrike

Recommended -

The Ukranian government's main building in Kyiv was hit overnight Saturday by Russian airstrikes for the first time since the war, igniting a fire in the building, authorities said. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.

"The Government building was damaged by an enemy attack -- the roof and upper floors," Ukranian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said. The blaze is is burning in the area of the office of the prime minister.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1964548783527907847

Ukraine's airforce said Russia launched a total of 805 drones and 13 missiles overnight on Ukraine -- a record number since the start of the war.

Also as a result of the strike, a baby and a young woman were killed after a nine-story residential building was hit in the Svyatoshynsky district, also in Kyiv. Rescuers are still looking for a third body, authorities said. A woman was also reported killed in the strike in Novopavlivka village.

"The world must respond to this destruction not only with words, but also with actions. We need to increase sanctions pressure - primarily against Russian oil and gas. We need new restrictions that will hit the Kremlin's military machine. And most importantly, Ukraine needs weapons. Something that will stop the terror and prevent Russia from trying to kill Ukrainians every day," wrote Sviridenko after the attack.