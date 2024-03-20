'Ukraine's survival in danger,' says Pentagon chief

The United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned that Ukraine's survival is at risk, seeking to reassure Kyiv's allies about Washington's commitment, even as the U.S. has essentially run out of money to continue arming Ukrainian forces.

"Today, Ukraine's survival is in danger and America's security is at risk," said Austin at the press conference after the monthly meeting known as the Ukraine defense contact group (UDCG) in Germany.

He added he was "fully determined to keep U.S. security assistance and ammunition flowing. And that's a matter of survival and sovereignty for Ukraine and it's a matter of honor and security for America."

Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to call a vote on a bill that would provide $60 billion more to Kyiv. The White House has been struggling to find ways to send assistance to Ukraine as the nation's war against Russia passed the two-year mark in February.

Lack of funding available is said to already have an impact on the ground for Ukrainian forces that have to manage scarce resources.

"I think our allies are acutely aware of our funding situation and the Ukrainians more so than anyone because of the shortages that are resulting from us not being able to supply them," a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday appealed to the allies to supply more air defences, saying Russia had launched 130 missiles, more than 320 attack drones and almost 900 guided bombs in attacks this month alone.

