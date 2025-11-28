Ukraine's Zelensky says his chief of staff stepped down following raid by anti-corruption agencies
Regarded the second most powerful figure in Ukraine, Andriy Yermak ran Zelensky’s office
1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation amid a corruption scandal.
Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies searched Yermak's home in the morning on Friday. Yermak said he was fully cooperating with the investigators.
