Ukraine 'ready to discuss' Trump admin's plan to end war, as U.S. official says plan not up for negotiation

Kyiv will engage with the Washington's 28-point plan to end the war with Russia and demonstrate it is open to substantive discussions, a senior Ukrainian official said on Saturday, even as an official from the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump indicated that the plan was not up for negotiation.

"In the coming days in Switzerland we are launching consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement," Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, wrote on his official Facebook account.

"Ukraine approaches this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps," he further added. "We value the involvement of the American side and its readiness for a substantive discussion. Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally, and consistently — as required by our national security."

This comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom — or Washington’s backing — over a U.S. peace plan that endorses key Russian demands.

Washington's 28-point plan calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept restrictions on its military and renounce its bid to join NATO.

Meanwhile, Financial Times reported on Saturday that U.S. army secretary Daniel Driscoll communicated in no uncertain terms to Ukrainian and European officials there was no room to negotiate on its plan and Washington would show little flexibility.

“We are not negotiating details,” he was quoted as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has previously refused to budge on Russia's demands, said on Friday the U.S. plan could be the basis of a final resolution to the nearly four-year-old conflict. He said Kyiv was against the plan but neither it nor its European allies understood the reality of Russian advances in Ukraine.