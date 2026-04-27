Ukraine summons Israeli amb. over Russian grain ship docking in Haifa

Ukraine summoned Israel’s ambassador on Tuesday to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv, issuing a formal protest after another vessel suspected of carrying grain from Russian-occupied territories docked at Port of Haifa.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha sharply criticized Israel’s handling of the situation, saying it was “difficult to understand” what he described as a lack of an appropriate response to Kyiv’s previous requests regarding a similar shipment of allegedly “stolen” goods.

According to Ukrainian officials, the latest vessel, the Panama-flagged Panormitis, entered Haifa Bay on April 26 and was awaiting permission to dock and unload its cargo.

Kyiv has warned that allowing such shipments to proceed could carry diplomatic consequences, arguing that the grain originates from territories under Russian occupation and forms part of Moscow’s broader war effort.

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The dispute follows earlier tensions between the two countries over a separate ship, identified as carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of wheat allegedly taken from occupied Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly urged Israel to detain such vessels and prevent the distribution of what they consider illegally exported agricultural products.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly urged Israel to detain such vessels and prevent the distribution of what they consider illegally exported agricultural products.

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Israeli FM Sa'ar responded on X to summons, saying diplomatic relations are “not conducted on Twitter or in the media,” adding that “allegations are not evidence” and insisting Israel is a rule-of-law state with independent legal authorities that will examine the matter in accordance with the law.