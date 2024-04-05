Ukraine won't be invited to NATO at July summit - report

As NATO celebrated its 75th anniversary on Thursday amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and it does not seem to rush with sending an invitation to Kyiv, eager to join the alliance.

According to The New York Times (NYT), the United States and Germany "remain opposed to offering Ukraine a start to membership negotiations in Brussels as they did at last year’s summit in Vilnius, and they want that issue off the table in July, despite a similar process at the European Union that was approved last winter."

Last year, at the NATO summit meeting in Lithuania's Vilnus, Ukraine was assured that it would be given full membership into the alliance, someday, after the authorities make changes to improve democracy and its security.

While NATO seeks to make new commitments to Ukraine, like the €100B plan proposed by the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg, Russia continues to gain ground and is expected to start an offensive in the Kharkiv region in May or June.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister commented on the discussion: "I didn’t want to spoil the birthday party for NATO, but I felt compelled to deliver a very sobering message on behalf of Ukrainians about the state of Russian air attacks on my country, destroying our energy system, our economy, killing civilians.

“It is up to allies themselves to decide on the form and the content of the next step toward Ukraine’s membership in NATO,” he said. “We will be looking forward to the outcome, but, of course, we believe that Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO and that this should happen sooner rather than later.”

At the anniversary discussion, Stoltenberg was reported saying: “If NATO allies deliver what we should, then we are absolutely confident that the Ukrainians will be able to make new gains. That’s the reason why we must deliver more, why allies need to dig deeper and provide more military support faster and why we also need stronger and more robust structures for the long haul.”