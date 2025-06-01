Ukrainian intelligence strikes deep into Russia with daring drone operation

Ukraine has shocked the international community with a bold and unprecedented drone operation deep inside Russian territory, striking multiple strategic air bases and destroying more than 40 military aircraft.

The covert attack, executed by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and code-named “SpiderWeb,” is being hailed as one of the most sophisticated intelligence operations of the war—and is already being compared by military experts to Israel’s covert operations against Hezbollah.

According to a senior Ukrainian security official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the mission targeted four key air bases, including one in Russia’s Irkutsk region—more than 4,300 kilometers from the front lines.

The operation relied on a remarkable degree of ingenuity: explosive-laden drones were hidden inside wooden sheds that were transported by truck to the perimeters of Russian airfields. At the critical moment, remotely triggered mechanisms lifted the roofs of the sheds, releasing the drones toward their targets with precision.

The strike, which reportedly took over a year and a half to plan, was personally supervised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called it “an absolutely brilliant result.” On social media, Zelenskyy wrote, “A result achieved solely by Ukraine. One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution.”

Ukraine's Security Service

The operation destroyed or damaged an estimated 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers, and Ukraine estimates the total financial blow to Russia's strategic aviation to exceed $7 billion. The aircraft targeted were reportedly used by the Russian military to conduct missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. While the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that airfields in five regions were targeted—including in Murmansk and Irkutsk—it claimed that several of the attacks were repelled and that the fires were extinguished without casualties. Ukrainian sources say the opposite: that the scale of the destruction, particularly of strategic bombers, was vast and deeply damaging.

The attack marks a new phase in Ukraine’s military strategy, showcasing a growing ability to project force far beyond its borders using precision, patience, and highly organized intelligence work. It is this sophistication—covert operations executed through civilian disguise, deep penetration behind enemy lines, and reliance on native planning rather than foreign intelligence—that has led some analysts to compare the operation to Israel’s long-standing shadow war against Hezbollah. Israeli operations have long been characterized by stealth, human intelligence, surgical strikes, and limited collateral damage—all hallmarks now evident in Ukraine’s approach. Analysts note that while Russia continues to rely on brute-force attacks, Ukraine is increasingly setting the pace with smart, small-footprint operations that cause outsized damage.

The timing of the strike is also significant. It came just a day before Ukraine heads to Istanbul for a new round of ceasefire negotiations with Russia. President Zelenskyy has confirmed that his delegation, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, will focus on securing a full and unconditional ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the return of abducted Ukrainian children. Notably, the White House confirmed that it had not been informed of the drone operation in advance.