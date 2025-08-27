Ukrainian officials visit Riyadh as Saudi Crown Prince receives letter from Putin

Recommended -

Senior Ukrainian officials traveled to Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss potential pathways to peace in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating the process.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed on Telegram that he and Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Security Council, held meetings with Saudi Defense Minister and National Security Advisor officials. The discussions focused on possible diplomatic initiatives and the involvement of Saudi Arabia in peace negotiations.

Earlier this week, President Zelenskyy suggested that countries such as Turkey, Gulf states, or European nations could host talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the conflict.

In a parallel diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a handwritten letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concerning bilateral relations between Moscow and Riyadh.

The letter was delivered by Russia’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Rassi. Discussions also touched on strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors between the two nations.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly positioned itself as a key player in international efforts to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict, hosting talks and engaging with both Ukrainian and Russian officials in pursuit of a resolution