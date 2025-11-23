US envoys travel to Geneva to meet with Ukraine's Zelensky over US-Russia peace plan

The Trump administration has acknowledged that “security guarantees are not strong enough yet” in Trump’s new 28-point peace proposal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, US officials close to the negotiation told the Washington Post on Saturday. This is as US envoys travel to Geneva to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, despite conflicting reports over the proposal's interests and its source.

US officials have said the talks will be 'a flexible negotiation,' while President Trump has called for Kyiv to agree to the proposal — which has been compared to the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza — without delay.

“Ukraine’s sovereignty can never be compromised. That would open the floodgates in Europe,” one key official told David Ignatius from the Post on Saturday. “We don’t want to see a collapse of Ukraine,” he explained, describing that as the “second coming of Yugoslavia,” whose breakup in 1991 began a decade of regional conflicts.

According to the Post, critics of the proposal claim it is favorable to Russia in that it would reward Moscow and undermine Ukrainian sovereignty. But the official told the outlet that, contrary to reports, the Trump administration was “100 percent” committed to maintaining US intelligence support for Ukraine.

One example of the Trump administration's flexibility is that he might raise or remove a proposed 600,000-person cap on Ukraine’s army. According to the report, officials are also considering supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles if a peace agreement is reached in order to strengthen Ukraine's defenses following the war.

The report also claims that Trump’s Ukraine proposal is modeled after his successful ceasefire agreement in Gaza and that officials have compared the two events over several parallels, including Turkey being a key intermediary in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has insisted that the proposed 28-point plan to end the Ukraine war was "authored by the US" after initially claiming otherwise, according to several senators who spoke with Rubio.

A group of senators said they had been initially told by Rubio that the draft did not reflect Washington's position. One of them said Rubio had described it as a Russian "wish list."

Later, on his way to Geneva, Switzerland, for talks with Ukrainian and European security officials, Rubio distanced himself from those claims and said the plan came from the US, and was "based on input" from both Russia and Ukraine.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds said on Saturday that Rubio had told a group of lawmakers that the draft plan was not US policy. During a keynote at Halifax Security Forum, he said that, "What [Rubio] told us was that this was not the American proposal."

Rounds said he had been assured that the plan was presented to Steve Witkoff by "someone... representing Russia". The senator continued, "It is not our recommendation. It is not our peace plan."

Shortly after, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rounds's account of his conversation with Rubio was "blatantly false". He wrote on X that. "As Secretary Rubio and the entire Administration have consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians."

Rubio then posted on social media himself, saying, "The peace proposal was authored by the US. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine."

On Saturday, Trump said the plan did not represent a "final offer" for Ukraine, having previously said President Volodymyr Zelensky "will have to" approve it.