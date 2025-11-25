US holds Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for talks with Ukraine’s military intelligence chief and a Russian delegation as the Trump administration pushes for a peace deal to end the Russian war.

According to a US official and two people familiar with the meeting, Driscoll and the Russian representatives began talks on Monday night and were scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

The meeting comes after US and Ukrainian officials attempted to narrow the gaps over a plan to end the war in Ukraine, agreeing to modify a US proposal that Kyiv and several European countries claimed was a 'Kremlin wish list.'

Driscoll was expected to meet Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), according to two people familiar with the situation. The GUR did not respond to requests for comment.

This meeting comes just days after US envoys met with Ukraine's Zelensky in Geneva for negotiations over the proposed peace plan.