US peace plan for Ukraine sourced from Russian document - report

The US-backed 28-point peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, which became public last week, was sourced from a Russian paper submitted to the Trump administration in October, three familiar sources told Reuters.

The Russians shared the paper, which outlined Moscow's conditions for ending the war, with senior US officials in mid-October after the meeting between US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky in Washington, the sources said.

The paper, a non-official communication known in diplomatic terminology as a "non-paper," included concessions that Ukraine had previously rejected, such as giving up significant portions of its territory in the east.

This is the first confirmation that the document was a key input in the 28-point peace plan.

"In the hopes of finalizing this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians," Trump wrote.

After the paper's submission, Rubio held a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the paper, the sources said.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva earlier this week, Rubio acknowledged receiving "numerous written non-papers and things of this nature," without elaborating.

Since the peace plan was first reported by Axios last week, skepticism has mounted among US officials and lawmakers, as well as European allies of Ukraine, many of whom see the plan as a list of Russian requests.

The plan was composed at least partially during a meeting between Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of one of Russia's sovereign wealth funds, in Miami last month, the sources told Reuters.

Acording to ABC News, after being reieved international backlash, nine of the original 28 points were cut after talks were held between senior US and Ukrainian officials.

A group of US senators said they had been initially told by Rubio that the draft did not reflect Washington's position. One of them said Rubio had described it as a Russian "wish list," a claim which Rubio later denied.

On his way to Geneva, Switzerland, for talks with Ukrainian and European security officials, Rubio distanced himself from those claims and said the plan came from the US and was "based on input" from both Russia and Ukraine.