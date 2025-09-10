Warsaw intercepts Russian drones for the first time over its airspace - report

Recommended -

Poland’s military said it had shot down several drones that violated its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine Wednesday morning, the first time, in a significant provocation for Europe and NATO forces.

“This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens,” Poland’s Operation Command wrote in a post on X Wednesday morning.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was the first time Russian drones had been shot down over the territory of a NATO member state and that the incident had involved a “huge number” of them.

“We are most likely dealing with a large-scale provocation,” Tusk said on Polish television, following an emergency meeting of Poland’s National Security Bureau.

The Polish Prime Minister also said that Poland has asked to evoke article 4 of the NATO treaty, generally considered the starting point for major NATO operations intended for either emergencies or situations of urgency. It officially calls for consultation over military matters when "the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened."

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called it “the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began.” “Indications suggest it was intentional, not accidental,” she said, adding that “Russia’s war is escalating, not ending."

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also said at least eight “Shahed” drones had been aimed toward Poland, in what he called “an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.” Ukraine was attacked by 415 drones and 40 Russian missiles overnight.

The drone invasion comes as Trump’s attempts to form a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine have slowed to a halt, with Moscow only increasing its aggressions.