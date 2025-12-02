Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow to meet Putin over ending Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia is prepared for war with Europe and said that its proposals are unacceptable ahead of upcoming talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as they arrived in Moscow to meet with Putin over ending the years-long war.

In his statements ahead of the meeting on Tuesday, the Russian media quoted him threatening war against Europe if its countries continue to aid Ukraine in reaching its desired proposal.

"Europe still lives under the illusion of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, although it understands in its own mind that this is impossible. Europe is hindering Trump's peace process; all their proposals are aimed at this," the Russian president said.

"Europe is putting forward proposals for the Ukraine peace plan that are unacceptable to Russia. If Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow will soon have "no one to negotiate with," he added.

Putin also threatened to take measures against tankers of the countries that help Ukraine after a Ukrainian attack on its own fleet.

"Russia has no intention of going to war with European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is ready "right now." Russia is acting surgically in Ukraine; it is "not a war," but if Europe attacks, it will be different," he said.