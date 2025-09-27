Zelensky confirms Israeli Patriot missile defense battery has been operational in Ukraine for a month

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Saturday that Israel has supplied his country with a Patriot air defense system, saying it has already been deployed and is operational.

“The system has been installed,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine will receive two more batteries in the coming fall.

Reports in international media made the inference that the "two more batteries" will also come from Israel, yet Ukrainian media report that the batteries will in fact come from Germany.