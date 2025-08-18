Zelensky in Washington following Trump-Putin meeting

Recommended -

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. They will meet later today, joined by European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz among others.

Several hours before his arrival, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "Big day at the White House [on Monday]. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!" Additionally, the president stated there would be "no going into Nato by Ukraine", and "no getting back" of the Crimean peninsula.

"Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

This comes after a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Alaska meeting ended abruptly after just a couple of hours without an agreement reached, after which Trump appeared to change his position regarding a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.