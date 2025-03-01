Zelensky kicked out of White House after shouting match with Trump, Vance

U.S. President Donald Trump erupted at Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, ejecting the Ukrainian leader out of the White House after an extraordinary Oval Office showdown because he was "not ready" for peace with Russia.

The row saw European leaders scramble to voice support for Ukraine, its ability to survive Russian invasion thrown further into doubt by the abrupt exit, as Zelensky left without a minerals deal perceived as a significant step towards a U.S.-brokered truce.

Instead, a clash blew up in the Oval Office where Trump and Vice President JD Vance ganged up on Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" for U.S. help in the three-year war.

Telling Zelensky that without U.S. assistance Ukraine would have long been conquered by Russia, Trump said the wartime leader was in no position to negotiate.

"You don't have the cards right now," he said. "You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Zelensky departed shortly thereafter, with Trump posting on social media that "he can come back when he is ready for peace."

It was later confirmed that Zelensky had been told to leave by senior Trump officials.

The president later accused Zelensky of "overplaying his hand" and opposing a ceasefire.