Zelensky prepares for crucial peace talks with Trump in Florida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing for high-stakes peace talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida later on Sunday evening at 8:00 PM IST, aiming to advance efforts to end Russia’s nearly four-year war. The meeting comes as negotiations over an updated peace plan gain momentum and battlefield violence continues.

Zelensky said the 20-point peace framework and security guarantee deal to be discussed is “about 90% ready” and that “a lot can be decided before the New Year,” underlining the importance of the discussions.

The planned talks follow a wave of Russian air attacks on Kyiv, during which officials reported hundreds of drones and missiles striking the capital and leaving significant damage, casualties, and widespread power outages. Zelensky and allies have described the strikes as evidence of Moscow’s resistance to peace negotiations.

Before traveling to Florida, Zelensky stopped in Canada to meet Prime Minister Mark Carney, who announced an additional USD 2.5 billion in economic aid for Ukraine and condemned the recent missile and drone attacks as “barbarism.”

Key issues expected to be on the agenda include security guarantees, the future of territorial disputes, including control of the Donbas region, and how Ukraine’s borders and sovereignty can be safeguarded in any agreement. Zelensky has said security guarantees are among the most critical elements of the talks.

Trump’s role as mediator has been central to US diplomatic efforts this year to broker a ceasefire and peace settlement. A completed framework would mark a significant milestone in attempts to end one of Europe’s most destructive conflicts since World War II.

Observers say both leaders will need to balance competing priorities, territorial integrity, long-term security assurances, and economic reconstruction, as they seek a diplomatic path forward amid ongoing hostilities and geopolitical complexity.