Zelensky proposes direct talks with Putin as House passes Ukraine aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing direct talks to end the war and calling for a full ceasefire for the duration of any negotiations. The letter came on the same day the US House passed a sweeping Ukraine security package over White House objections.

In the letter, Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to meet Putin in a neutral country, citing Switzerland, Turkey, and Arab nations as potential venues, and called for an all-for-all prisoner exchange as an opening step. He said the front line today "is the line from which diplomacy must begin" and warned Putin that Russia's resources were shrinking. "Do not be afraid to take the path out of this war," Zelensky wrote. "That is the main thing that is required of you now."

Zelensky also warned Putin that his grip on power was weakening, pointing to what he described as visible fatigue among Russian officials, businessmen, and propagandists. "You will not have enough money or political capital to keep buying the loyalty of Russians the way you have for the past 26 years," he wrote. He added that intelligence reports showed Putin was considering plans to continue the war into 2027 and 2028 and accused Moscow of attempting to draw Belarus deeper into the conflict. "Do you really want to go through all of this?" he asked.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the proposal hours after the letter was published. "I'm glad that they're maybe talking about meeting. I think we had a lot to do with it," Trump said. "I think it would be great if they met. They should get it done." Trump added that both sides would need to make compromises.

Also on Thursday, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a security package providing new military aid to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia in a 226-195 vote. Eighteen Republicans crossed party lines to support the Democrat-authored legislation, while Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the lone Democrat to vote against it.

The package would reaffirm US support for Ukraine and NATO, authorize more than $1.5 billion in new security assistance and $8 billion in direct loans, and impose sanctions targeting Russia's energy profits. The White House said Trump would veto the measure, warning its mandatory sanctions would "plunge the global economy into chaos."