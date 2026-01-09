Zelensky: Qatari embassy in Kyiv damaged in massive Russian strikes that killed at least 4, injured 19

Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early on Friday, killing four people, injuring at least 19 and inflicting heavy damage on residential areas and infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that four people had been killed in the strikes, which began just before midnight Klitschko said 19 people were injured, with 14 of them being treated in hospital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a Russian drone hit the Qatari embassy amid all the damage inflicted to the capital.

"In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is still being dealt with. All necessary services are deployed. Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged," he wrote.

"Recovery operations after the strikes also continue in the Lviv region and other regions of our country. Unfortunately, as of now, it is known that four people have been killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance crew member. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured. There was also a second strike on one of the residential buildings – precisely at the moment when first responders were providing assistance after the first strike."

"Overall, last night there were 242 drones. There were also 13 ballistic missiles targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, as well as 22 cruise missiles. The attack took place exactly when there was a significant cold spell. Aimed precisely against the normal life of ordinary people."