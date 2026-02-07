Zelensky: U.S. demands Moscow, Kyiv end war by June

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump demands Russia and Ukraine find a solution on how to end the war before June, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Zelensky said that Washington has proposed a new round of talks between the sides to take place in Miami next week and that Kyiv accepted the proposal.

“The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of the summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule,” Zelensky said.

“And they say that they want to do everything by June,” he added. “And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events.”

Ukraine and Russia concluded two days of U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi this week without a major breakthrough.

The statement came after Russia targeted Ukraine’s power grid with drones and missile strikes overnight Saturday, causing “significant damage,” including major power outages in several regions across the war-battered country.

“This reflects Russia’s overall attitude toward the situation and their true intensions. So far, Russia has shown no willingness to end this war in the near future. And both in terms of the frontline and of such massive strikes Russia continues a policy of the actual decimation of Ukraine,” he wrote on the social platform X.