Zelensky unveils revised 20-point peace plan aimed at ending war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday publicly revealed a revised 20-point peace proposal aimed at ending the nearly three-year war with Russia, outlining commitments on security, sovereignty, non-aggression, and reconstruction. The draft plan, developed in coordination with the United States, is now being reviewed by Moscow as Kyiv awaits a formal response.

Zelensky described the plan as a “basic document” and framework for ending the conflict in talks involving Ukraine, the US, Europe, and Russia. “I am now ready to outline the draft of a 20-point document,” he told journalists, noting that it reflects broad agreement with US negotiators on many points, though some issues still require further work.

Central to the draft is a full and unconditional non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine, backed by an international peace council chaired by US President Donald Trump, and monitored through satellite and unmanned surveillance along the contact line.

The plan also underscores robust security guarantees for Ukraine, including commitments from the US, NATO, and European partners that mirror Article 5-style collective defense assurances in the event of renewed aggression. Kyiv would maintain a peacetime force of approximately 800,000 personnel and receive substantial economic aid and investment initiatives to support post-war recovery.

Other provisions envisage humanitarian measures, such as prisoner exchanges on an “all-for-all” basis and the establishment of committees to address civilian suffering and reconstruction. The framework also outlines provisions for democratic processes after the conflict, with elections to be held following the signing of an agreement.

However, key issues remain unresolved, particularly over territorial control and the status of nuclear facilities, underscoring ongoing diplomatic challenges. Zelensky has said that discussions on these sensitive matters will likely need to take place at the level of national leaders, pointing to the complexity of reaching a final settlement acceptable to all sides.