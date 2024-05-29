Zelenskyy to be told Ukraine won't get closer to joining NATO this year - report

Ukraine will not become closer to that NATO membership, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be told at the upcoming alliance summit. The decision is expected to frustrate Kyiv, noted the report, as Ukraine is finding itself in the toughest situation since February 2022 with the Russian troops continuing to slowly advance in the east.

“They’re very sceptical about bringing Ukraine any further along the path to full NATO membership this year,” a source familiar with the Biden administration’s thinking told The Telegraph. "The U.S. is perhaps not as concerned as Germany, but there is a worry about the threat of Russia to the rest of the alliance.”

According to the report, Kyiv's western allies have asked Zelenskyy not to demand the "impossible" from NATO that earlier this year has voiced "not an invitation but the next closest thing," as a diplomat described it in The Telegraph report.

Additionally, Euractiv on Wednesday revealed that only four European countries out of 18 have so far met their financial commitments to Ukraine. The so-called Czech ammunition initiative secured earlier in February involves sourcing artillery shells from the global market.

Meanwhile, the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, told the Economist that the alliance members should let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with western weapons - the idea widely debated in the recent months. The White House on Tuesday ruled out such a possibility for U.S.-supplied weapons.

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned of “serious consequences” if Russia is struck with western weapons, reiterating his routine but vague threats towards Ukraine’s allies.