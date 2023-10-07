Rockets have targeted several cities, including Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, and Bat Yam. Jerusalem also heard sirens multiple times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have declared a state of alert for war as tensions escalate following a barrage of rocket attacks by the Hamas terrorist organization from Gaza.

The situation is rapidly unfolding, with multiple significant developments.

Early this morning, sirens warning of incoming rockets were heard in central and southern Israel, including areas surrounding Gaza. Sirens warning of incoming rockets were heard in central and southern Israel, including areas surrounding Gaza.

Rockets have targeted several cities, including Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, and Bat Yam. Jerusalem also heard sirens multiple times.

In addition to the rocket attacks, the IDF reported that several terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza. As a result, residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain in their homes.

Ofir Liebstein, the Head of the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists while defending a settlement. In the Gederot Regional Council, a direct rocket strike claimed the life of a woman in her 60s. Many others have been injured, with some in critical condition.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

In response to these attacks, the IDF launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, deploying dozens of Israel Air Force fighter jets to target Hamas positions across the territory.

Hamas has claimed to have kidnapped five Israeli soldiers, although the IDF has not yet confirmed this report. Media sources have also reported that Hamas has kidnapped 33 Israelis, including civilians and IDF soldiers, as hostages.

JACK GUEZ / AFP An apartment in Tel Aviv hit by a Hamas rocket

Hospitals across Israel are grappling with an influx of injured individuals. Soroka Medical Center, one of the major hospitals in southern Israel, has received at least 140 patients, with dozens in serious condition. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are actively providing care to victims of anxiety and minor injuries resulting from the attacks.

DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP Smoke billows from the Babasi oil facility in the countryside of al-Qahtaniya in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province on October 6, 2023 following a Turkish strike.

Rockets fired by Hamas have struck multiple cities and communities, including Tel Aviv, where initial reports suggest a direct hit on a home. Other cities affected include Rishon Lezion, Holon, and Bat Yam. Fires have broken out in various locations due to rocket impacts.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a "special security situation" within -80 km radius from the Gaza Strip. This designation enables the IDF to provide civilians with safety instructions.