Netanyahu says 'this war will be long but Israel will win'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to avenge what he said was a "black day" for Israel Saturday, saying the army will strike back at the Hamas terrorists in Gaza with full force.

Hamas terrorists murdered at least 250 Israelis in southern Israel following a surprise multi-front incursion early in the morning.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is about to use all its force to destroy Hamas's capabilities," Netanyahu said in a brief televised statement.

"We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people," he said.