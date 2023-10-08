Israelis feverishly search for relatives at rave attacked by Hamas

The Iranian-funded Palestinian terrorist group infiltrated Israel and went on a murderous rampage, killing over 600 people and wounding thousands more

A rave in southern Israel was the scene of a brutal attack by Palestinian terrorists, as the Hamas terror group infiltrated Israeli territory and went on a murderous rampage, continuing into its second day on Sunday.

There were reportedly hundreds of young Israelis at the outdoor party on Saturday, in Kibbutz Re'im, southern Israel. Unfortunately, the event turned into a nightmare when Hamas terrorists started killing and kidnapping attendees.

On Sunday, families were desperately searching for their children and are urging all relevant authorities to take action to find them safe and sound. An improvised rescue center has been set up at a nearby location, to search for missing persons who have not yet made contact.

Some witnesses reported that security guards were able to secure the party, holding out against the terrorists, and prevented further bloodshed.

"Right in the middle of the party, when the music was at maximum volume, the rocket alert sounded. The music was immediately cut, and we all hurriedly gathered our belongings,” a witness recounted.

“The electricity went out, and suddenly terrorists appeared and started firing in all directions. I quickly grabbed the car keys, and we started moving forward to escape the gunfire. At one point, the assailants caught up with us, and opened fire on our vehicles.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710982862248321111 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Several people were shot dead on the spot, including a professional soccer player, and some were taken as hostages back to the Gaza Strip. The location has yet to be fully retaken by Israeli security forces, and the full extent of the carnage is yet to be known.

Follow the i24NEWS liveblog for up-to-date accounts of the war >>