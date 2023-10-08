Over 260 bodies were found at the scene, others were taken hostage into Gaza according to videos circulating on social media

A rave in southern Israel was the scene of a nightmarish attack by Palestinian terrorists, with over 260 bodies of young men and women being found on Sunday.

The spokesperson for ZAKA emergency services told Israeli news outlet Ynet that it had helped to collect some of the dead found at the scene, but the death toll will rise as there are more bodies yet to be collected.

Among the dead are Israelis and foreign nationals, many of them in their twenties, who attended the Nova Festival in Re'im, in southern Israel.

The ZAKA spokesperson says that many bodies were found in cars that had been sprayed with bullets as people attempted to flee.

According to multiple videos widely circulated on social media, tens of others were potentially captured and taken into Gaza.

On Saturday morning the Hamas terror group launched a surprise attack, beginning with over an hour of heavy rocket fire across southern and central Israel, before dozens of terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory and went on a murderous rampage, killing elderly people and children in their homes. There have been over 700 dead reported since Saturday.