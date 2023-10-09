Many of the dead were civilians massacred on the streets of Israeli cities, towns and villages, as well as 260 at an outdoor party. At least 73 were soldiers

As the death toll from a surprise attack by Hamas continued to rise, entering the third day of Israel at war with the terrorist organization, at least 700 people were brutally murdered and thousands wounded.

Many of the dead were civilians massacred on the streets of their cities, towns and villages, as well as 260 at an outdoor party. While at least 73 of the casualties were Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel.

The IDF disclosed the names of the heroes that fell in the line of duty, after immediate families were notified in person, so the brave soldiers' ultimate sacrifice will be remembered.

-Sergeant Idan Raz, a fighter in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 20 years old, from Me'an Hamfaretz,

-Corporal Roi Perry, a fighter in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Meshom.

-Capt. (res.) David Meir, from Jerusalem, a fighter in a patrol of the General Staff, 31 years old

-Sergeant Alexander Masli, a paramilitary technician in the 601st Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps, 21 years old, from Afula,

-Corporal Lior Azizov, a fighter in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 20 years old, from Kfar Silver

-Major General (res.) Tomer Dolev, a fighter in the Bar Battalion in the rescue brigade, 34 years old, from Ashkelon,

-Lieutenant Alina Pravosudova, an officer in the Southern District of the Home Front Command, 23 years old, from Haifa.

-Sergeant Or Malka, soldier in the National Defense Force, 21 years old from Acre.

-Sergeant Rotem Doshi, a fighter in the paratroopers brigade, 20 years old.

-Lieutenant Aden Nimri, a team commander in the Sky Rider (5353) in the Artillery Corps, from Modi'in

-Major Roy Chapel, MP in the Nahal Patrol, 25 years old, from Zichron Ya'akov.

-Sergeant Tal Levy, a class commander in the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, 21 years old from Jerusalem,

- Lieutenant Colonel Eli Ginsberg, a combat officer in the 13th Fleet, in his last position he was commander of the LOTAR Counter-terrorism Unit School, 42 years old, from Dovrat.

- Private Lior Levy, a soldier in the Home Front Command, 19 years old, from Dimona

- Corporal Adir Tahar, a soldier in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Jerusalem

- Sergeant Oral Moshe, a soldier in the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 21 years old, Marksim

- Major Peleg Salem, a logistics officer of the 460th Brigade, 30 years old, from Netanya

- Corporal Amit Tzur, a soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Elyakhin.

- Corporal Elai Bar Sade, a soldier in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 19 years old, from Ramat Gan.

- Lieutenant Itai Cohen, a commander of the Yahalom special forces, 22 years old, from Rehovot.

- Sergeant Ben Rubinstein, an instructor at the LOTAR Counter-terrorism Unit School, 20 years old, From Hod Hasharon.

- Sergeant Yaron Uri Shay, a fighter in the Nahal brigade, 21 years old, from Kadima Zoran.

- Captain (Res.) Roi Negri, an inspector at LOTAR, 28 years old, from Tel Aviv.

- Sergeant Yosef Itamar Baruch, a platoon commander in the Paratroopers brigade, 20 years old, from Ashdod

- Lieutenant Nitai Amar, a brigade engineering officer in the Southern Military Command, 22 years old, from Alumim.

- Sergeant Major Yonatan Gutin, an ICT officer in the RBM unit, 20 years old, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut.

- Sergeant Tashgar Teka, a commanding soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, 21 years old, from Jerusalem.

- Sergeant Neve Eliezer Lax, a fighter in the General Staff Patrol, 21 years old, from Lod.

- Corporal Danit Cohen, 19 years old, from Sderot, a soldier in the Southern District Headquarters.

- Sergeant Roi Wizer, 21 years old, from Efrat, a fighter in the 13th Golani Battalion.

- Sergeant Adir Gauri, 20 years old, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the IDF Patrol.

- Corporal Ariel Eliyahu, 19 years old, from Mitzpe Jericho, a fighter in the 77th Brigade.

- Sergeant Guy Simchi, 20 years old, from Gedara, a fighter in a paratrooper patrol.

- Corporal Shira Shochat, 19 years old, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, a soldier in the 414th Battalion.

- Sergeant Major Aharon Paresh, 36 years old, from Ofakim, a CSI examiner Southern District Army.

- Lieutenant Sheila Cohen, 24 years old, from Sderot, a fighter in Sheldag.

- Major Amir Skori, 31 years old, from Jerusalem, a fighter in a patrol of the General Staff.

- Warrant officer Ido Rosenthal, 45 years old, from Ben Shemen, a fighter from Sheldag.

- Major Ariel Ben Moshe, 27 years old, from Kiryat Bialik, a company commander in a patrol of the General Staff.

- Staff Sergeant Ohr Mizrahi, from Petah Tikva, 21 years old, a soldier in the special forces.

- Corporal Amit Gueta, from Rehovot, 21 years old, a soldier in the Magellan unit.

- Colonel Roi Yosef Levy, 44 years old, from Shavei Tzion, a commander of the multi-dimensional unit.

- Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan Tzur, 33 years old, from Kedumim, a commander in the Nahal Patrol Brigade.

- Major Avraham Hovlashoyli, 26 years old, from Ashdod, a deputy commander in Karkal.

- Sergeant Itai-El Marciano, 20 years old, from Shoham, a class commander in the Paratroopers.

- Private Ofir Davidian, 18 years old, from Patish, served in the logistics division.

- Captain Tal Groshka, 25 years old, from Kfar Saba, a company commander In the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

- Captain Aryeh Shlomo Ziring, 27 years old, from Ra'anana, an officer in the Sting Unit.

- Sergeant Eilai Gamzo, from Ashdod, a commander in the Paratroopers.

- Sergeant Ohad Cohen, from Idan, commander of a patrol department in the Sheldag unit.

- Corporal Itamar Eish, 19 years old, from Kiryat Gat, a soldier in the Southern District of the Home Front Command.

- Major Ido Yehoshua, 27 years old, from Yavneh, a commander of the training platoon at the Special Air Forces School

- Corporal Uri Locker, 19 years old, from Pardes Hana Karkur, a fighter in the 51st Battalion.

- Major (res.) Omri Michaeli, 35 years old, from Ness Ziona, a fighter in the Dovdvan unit

- Sergeant first class Vitali Skipkevich, 21 years old, from Ariel, a fighter in the Agoz unit.

- Lieutenant Shoham Tomer, 23 years old, from Srigim-Li On, a platoon commander in the Nahal Patrol.

- Lieutenant Itai Maor, 23 years old, from Rosh Ha'in, a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

- Lieutenant Rom Shlomi, 23 years old, from Moshav Ganot, soldier in the Sheldag unit.

- Corporal Yaron Zahar, 19 years old, from Kiryat Ata, soldier in the 13th battalion.

- Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, 42 years old, from Shomria, a commander in the Nahal Brigade.

- Captain Adir Abudi, 23 years old, from Modi'in, a platoon commander in the Home Front.

- Captain Yotam Ben Best, 24 years old, from Bat Hefer, an inspector in the multi-dimensional unit.

- Staff Sergeant Ofir Zioni, 21 years old, from Yokneam Illit, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

- Second Lieutenant Ader Ben Simon, 20 years old, from Neve Ziv, a platoon commander in the Home Front.

- Sergeant Or Astu, 21 years old, from Be'er Sheva, a logistics soldier in the 51st battalion.

- Lieutenant Colonel Sahar Mahlouf, 36 years old, from Modi'in, a soldier in 481 Communications Headquarters.

- Sergeant Afik Rosenthal, 20 years old, from Kfar Menachem, a soldier in Maglan.

- Sergeant Yanai Kaminka, 20 years old, from Tzur Hadassah, a soldier in the Home Front.

- Lieutenant Or Mozes, 22 years old, from Ashdod.

- Sergeant Omri Niv Feirstein, 20 years old, from Givatayim, a search and rescue soldier in the Home Front.

- Corporal Dvir Lisha, 21 years old, from Nitzan, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

- Sergeant Aden Alon Levy, 19 years old, from Nirit, a soldier in the Home Front.

- Sergeant Yuval Ben Yaakov, 21 years old, from Kfar Menachem, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

- Corporal Guy Bezek, 19 years old, from Givatayim, a soldier in the 51st Battalion.

- Private Neria Aharon Negri, 18 years old, from Talmon, a search and rescue soldier in the Home Front.

- Private Naama Boni, 19 years old, from Afula, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

- Lieutenant Yeftah Yebetz, 23 years old, from Ramat Hasharon, an officer in Maglan.

- Sergeant Ido Harosh, from Mitzpe Ramon, a soldier in the 77th Battalion.

- Second Lieutenant Yoav Maliev, 19 years old, from Kiryat Ono, a liaison officer in the 77th Battalion.

- Corporal Nathaniel Young, 20 years old, from Tel Aviv, a soldier in the 13th Battalion.

- Major Chen Buchris, 26 years old, from Ashod, a deputy commander of the Magellan unit.

- Captain Or Yosef Ran, 29 years old, from Itamar, a team commander in Unit 217 special forces.

- Corporal Adi Gruman, 19 years old, from Hogla, a soldier in the 414th Battalion.

- Sergeant First Class Amir Fisher, 22 years old, from Tel Aviv, a soldier in the Unit 217 special forces.

-Lieutenant (Res.) Ido Edri, 24 years old, from Gibton, an officer in the infantry.