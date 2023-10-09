U.S. lawmaker Rashida Tlaib is an outspoken voice against what she calls Israeli 'apartheid,' calling the brutal Palestinian terrorism is 'resistance'

U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the Democratic lawmaker from Michigan, criticized Israel and the United States for funding what she called an “apartheid government,” as many other lawmakers condemned the Hamas terror organization for massacring Israeli civilians.

Tlaib wasn’t alone in her support of Hamas and other terror groups that launched a war against Israel. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held over the weekend in New York and Florida.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat-Michigan, speaks during a news conference.

While saying that she "grieved" the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost at the start of her statement, Tlaib wrote "The path to this future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating and dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance."

"As long as our country unconditionally provides billions of dollars to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue," she concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711135576273862938 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In reaction to her statement, the Israel lobby group AIPAC wrote on X: "Hamas has killed over 700 Israelis and kidnapped over 100, including children, yet Representative Rashida Tlaib outrageously condemns Israel and ignores Hamas."

"This statement shows how extreme and detached Tlaib and her anti-Israel allies are from the rest of America, Congress and the Democratic Party,” AIPAC added.

Tlaib's close ally in the Democratic Party, Representative Ilhan Omar, earlier commented on the Hamas attack on Saturday, writing on X "I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas." Omar, who is known for her outspoken criticism of Israel, called for de-escalation, and on Sunday posted again a message of solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710861036838941059 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, violent clashes broke out in Florida between pro-Palestinian demonstrators expressing support for Hamas and Israel supporters, the day after the terrorist movement launched a war in Gaza. Local police said a pro-Israeli demonstrator was arrested and was being held for questioning.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711174927821226392 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In New York City, there was another scene of tension between pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who marched to the Israeli Consulate General on Second Avenue where a pro-Israel rally took place, and then on to the UN headquarters on the East Rive. The two groups, which never came into contact, were separated by a heavy police presence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711066316923113539 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Over the weekend, other shows of support for both sides were seen across the world. Jewish communities held vigils, and governments raised the Israeli flag or projected it on the facades of government buildings, such as the European Commission in Brussels.

Joanna Geron / AFP Israel's flag is shown on the Berlaymont, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union (EU), headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Robyn Beck / AFP People attend a vigil for Israeli victims at the Stephen Wise Temple, in Los Angeles, California.

Pro-Palestinian rallies were held in cities like Sydney, Australia, outside the White House in Washington D.C., and in European cities like Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

Jim Watson / AFP Demonstrators stand with placards outside the White House in Washington, DC, as crowds rally in support of Palestinians after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an assault on Israel.

David Gray / AFP Protesters yell slogans as they march in a protest rally against Israeli military action in Gaza, in Sydney, Australia.

The rallies in the U.S. were held after Hamas launched a surprise combined attack on Saturday morning, launching thousands of rockets across southern and central Israel, followed by the infiltration of dozens of terrorists.

Follow the i24NEWS liveblog on our homepage for the latest updates of the war >>