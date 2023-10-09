IDF discloses Lt. Col. Alim Abdullah fell in the line of duty on Lebanon border

Palestinian Islamic Jihad takes responsibility for the terrorist infiltration near Lebanese border with Israel, which killed and wounded Israeli soldiers

Along the Israel-Lebanon border, four Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists breached the fence and infiltrated Israeli territory, resulting in a swift response from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

During the exchange of fire, two of the infiltrators were killed, and one fled back to Lebanese territory. The IDF later disclosed that Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdullah, deputy commander of the 300th brigade, was killed by the terrorists. In addition, at least 5 other Israeli soldiers were wounded, in various conditions.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, has denied any involvement in the operation.

The IDF, in response to the breach, took immediate action, killing a number of militants who crossed into Israeli territory. Helicopter gunships have been deployed to secure the area, with further details expected to emerge

In response to the breach, the IDF launched airstrikes on three military positions belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including two observation posts and an emergency position. Additionally, artillery fire was carried out in the area.

Meanwhile, an alert in northern Israel was triggered by two launches of mortar bombs from Lebanese territory there were no casualties, as one of the launches landed in Lebanese territory. According to Lebanese media, schools in southern Lebanon will be closed tomorrow amid heightened tensions.