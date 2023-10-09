Qatar has spoken with Hamas in attempt to mediate the hostages, no progress has been made

As Israel entered its third day of conflict with Hamas, an Israeli official categorically denied any involvement in negotiations for the release of hostages held by the terror group through Qatar.

A senior Israeli official confirmed to JNS that there are no ongoing negotiations pertaining to the release of Israeli captives.

This statement comes in response to reports that Qatari mediators have been actively attempting to secure the freedom of Israeli women and children in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and minors, classified as security prisoners, by Israel, as reported by Reuters on Monday.

The negotiations, led by Qatar in collaboration with the United States since Saturday night, have shown signs of progress, according to an anonymous source cited by the news outlet.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1711349471815061768 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite media speculation about Egypt engaging in talks with Hamas on behalf of Israel, an Israeli official informed The Times of Israel that the government has no knowledge of such discussions and is not engaged in any negotiations of this nature.