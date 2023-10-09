U2's Bono dedicates concert to victims of desert rave massacre

The emotional tribute was sent out with prayers of 'a peaceful ending' to this war

During U2's ongoing Las Vegas residency frontman Bono paid tribute to the 260 people who lost their lives during Hamas terror attack at the Re'im music festival in Israel.

While on stage with the band, the Irish singer paused midway through the set to address the audience and offer his condolences for the unfolding events in Israel.

The tragic toll stands at 260 lives lost, while hundreds more remain unaccounted for. During U2's performance at their Nevada residency last night, Bono dedicated their hit 2003 song 'Pride (In the Name of Love)' to the victims, expressing his fervent desire for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

"In the light of recent events in Israel and Gaza, a song advocating non-violence may seem somewhat ironic, perhaps even absurd," Bono began. "However, our prayers have always been for peace and non-violence. But our hearts and our frustration, you know where that is directed. So, join us in singing for our brothers and sisters, for those who were celebrating at the Supernova Sukkot festival in Israel."

He continued, "We sing for those, our people, our kind of people—music lovers, playful souls, and those who embrace experimentation. Our kind of people. We sing for them."

Concluding his heartfelt address, he said, "Early morning, October 7, as the sun rose in the desert sky, we remember those stars of David. They may have taken your lives, but they could never take your pride." Bono then launched into the song 'Pride (In the Name of Love)' in honor of the fallen festivalgoers.